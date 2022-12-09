Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Shares Up 0.3%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

