LCX (LCX) Achieves Market Cap of $29.19 Million

LCX (LCX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One LCX token can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a total market capitalization of $29.19 million and $123,571.77 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LCX has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LCX Token Profile

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

