Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading Down 8.9%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 74,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 22,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

