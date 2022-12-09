Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Position Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,488 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Life Storage worth $112,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after buying an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,575,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,854,000 after buying an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after buying an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,230,000 after buying an additional 88,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

NYSE:LSI opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.59. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

