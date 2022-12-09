Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185,094 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.91% of Lincoln Electric worth $64,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 106.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 214,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,724 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $147.82 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.41.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

