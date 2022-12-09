Linear 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $996,977.39 (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded flat against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $62.00 million and $996,977.39 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $954.98 or 0.05557011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00507633 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.44 or 0.30342715 BTC.

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars.

