Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) vs. Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Head to Head Survey

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baudax Bio has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96% Baudax Bio -1,479.04% -1,050.53% -50.15%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Baudax Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lisata Therapeutics and Baudax Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lisata Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 392.17%. Baudax Bio has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 80.77%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Baudax Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.25 Baudax Bio $1.08 million 2.41 -$19.77 million $134.00 0.04

Baudax Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baudax Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Baudax Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

