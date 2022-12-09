Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00004741 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $114.94 million and $3.42 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005764 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002651 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005137 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,253,404 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

