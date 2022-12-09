Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Shares Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,741 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned 1.30% of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 58.8% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 890,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LOCC stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Profile

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

