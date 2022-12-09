Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 4,420 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $156.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,520 shares of company stock worth $29,616,547.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

