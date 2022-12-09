Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.57 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

