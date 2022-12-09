Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of LITE opened at $55.71 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.