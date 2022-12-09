Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.70 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,395,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,371,000 after acquiring an additional 492,489 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 477,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,551,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,626,000 after buying an additional 50,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $5,578,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

About Activision Blizzard

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

