Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 178,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $179.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.62 and a 200-day moving average of $181.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

