Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,500 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in 3M by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in 3M by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after buying an additional 17,325 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

3M stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.