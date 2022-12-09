Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,500 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.