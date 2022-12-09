Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,700 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MCD opened at $273.39 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.86 and its 200-day moving average is $255.61.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

