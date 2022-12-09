Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 900 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equitable by 20.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter valued at $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 93.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,768,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,225 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,800. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equitable Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

EQH opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

