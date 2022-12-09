Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Cowen dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

DIS stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.60. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

