loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.73. 3,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.71.
loanDepot Trading Up 7.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot
Institutional Trading of loanDepot
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on loanDepot (LDI)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.