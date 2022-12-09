loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.73. 3,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

LDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

In related news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh bought 49,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $78,859.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,862,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,545.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,942,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,330,461.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh bought 49,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,862,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,545.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,435,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,581 in the last three months. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

