Loop Capital Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $200.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.71 and a 200 day moving average of $194.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 52,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.