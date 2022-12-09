Loren A. Unterseher Sells 36,500 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,121,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SkyWater Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 138,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 4.67.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 108.66% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology
Analyst Ratings Changes
SKYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.