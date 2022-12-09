Loren A. Unterseher Sells 36,500 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,121,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 138,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 4.67.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 108.66% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

