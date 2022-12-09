Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,197,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,736,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,689,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $374.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $427.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.44 and its 200-day moving average is $312.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.42.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

