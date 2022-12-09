Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.87-$9.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $413.12.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $50.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,269. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $427.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.