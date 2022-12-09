M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 126.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

MOO stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

