M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $292.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

