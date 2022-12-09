M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $3.79 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.62. The stock has a market cap of $252.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.47 and its 200-day moving average is $173.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

