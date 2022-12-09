M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $5.01 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $174.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $550.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.10.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,101,581 shares of company stock worth $2,867,767,471 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.91.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

