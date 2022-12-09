M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $6.81 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,742 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.26% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.