M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,570 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 385.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

