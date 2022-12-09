MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.63 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $43.63 million and $172.44 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001978 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.16 or 0.05543176 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00506059 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.21 or 0.30248643 BTC.
About MaidSafeCoin
MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
