MaidSafeCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $253.26 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $43.72 million and $253.26 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

