Manifold Finance Hits One Day Volume of $264,476.38 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $13.16 or 0.00076641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $264,476.38 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

