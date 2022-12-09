Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM) Director Brent Matthew Hornor Purchases 93,000 Shares of Stock

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Brent Matthew Hornor purchased 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$14,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,413,560 shares in the company, valued at C$219,101.80.

Maple Gold Mines Trading Up 2.9 %

CVE:MGM opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Maple Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

