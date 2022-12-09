Maple Hits 24 Hour Volume of $549,815.78 (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $4.49 or 0.00026133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. Maple has a market cap of $17.40 million and $549,815.78 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002014 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $955.00 or 0.05556837 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00507686 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.25 or 0.30345885 BTC.
About Maple
Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
