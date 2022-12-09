MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.90. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.27). MarketWise had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $119.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 38,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,938.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,570,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,910,330.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Riaan Hodgson acquired 26,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in MarketWise by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,844 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MarketWise by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,265 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in MarketWise by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

