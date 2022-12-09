Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.21 million. Markforged also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.
Markforged Stock Performance
Shares of MKFG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. 10,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Markforged has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Markforged to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of Markforged
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.