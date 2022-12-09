Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.21 million. Markforged also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

Markforged Stock Performance

Shares of MKFG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. 10,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Markforged has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Markforged to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Markforged

About Markforged

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Markforged by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Markforged in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Markforged by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Markforged by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markforged in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

