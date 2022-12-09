Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,588,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

