Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $581.00 million-$611.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.38-$4.49 EPS.

Masimo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.70. 2,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $299.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,153,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 386.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,661,000 after buying an additional 221,675 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

