MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.65 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.00 EPS.
MCFT opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $217.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 68.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 62.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 95,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
