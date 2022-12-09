Mather Group LLC. Buys 14,430 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $113.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.2 %

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,699. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

