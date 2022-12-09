Mather Group LLC. Buys 284,589 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,633,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,589 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 2.20% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $350,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 85,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 747,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,876,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 62,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,659. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $69.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

