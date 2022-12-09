Mather Group LLC. Buys 41,973 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $131,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,378. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

