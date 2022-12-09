Mather Group LLC. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 68,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,008. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.86.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

