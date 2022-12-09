Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $41.60. 9,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,573. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $52.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.