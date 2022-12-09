Mather Group LLC. Purchases 4,695 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 120.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

HRL traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

