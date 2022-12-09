Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Atmos Energy worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

