Mather Group LLC. Sells 54,088 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,088 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.26% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440,188 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 670.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,356,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,004,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $116.16. 14,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,098. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

