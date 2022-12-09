MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) EVP Sells $79,003.47 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $79,003.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas M. Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Thomas M. Ross sold 15,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $162,597.26.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82.

MXCT opened at $5.61 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MaxCyte by 23.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 63,691 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 196,476.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 100,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 100,203 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 105.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

