Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI)

Equities researchers at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IDAI opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. T Stamp has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $8.05.
T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative return on equity of 190.52% and a negative net margin of 144.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.
T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.
